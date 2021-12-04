School feeding boss applauds farmers, pledges to introduce TV show for caterers

General News of Saturday, 4 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

National Coordinator of Ghana School Feeding Programme, Gertrude Quashigah has congratulated the winners of the 2021 edition of the National Farmers and Fishermen’s Day celebration, on their continual efforts to serve as the backbone of the edconomy.



According to Mrs. Quashigah, agriculture is not only the backbone of Ghana’s development but also the foundation, which the Ghana School Feeding Programme drives its vision and operation.



She stated that the vision of the Ghana School Feeding Programme would continue to attain higher heights as we champion food security in Ghana as a people.



The food expert noted that the theme for the 2021 Farmers Day Celebration “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating Food Systems in Ghana” is timely since it will afford the country to focus on agriculture as the major frontline tool for development.



Mrs. Quashigah has further underscored that raising the next generation of healthy school children is the bedrock of the school feeding programme premised on the advancement of agriculture towards realising the Sustainable Development Goals 1 to 6.



Additionally, Mrs. Quashigah said the third (3rd) Pillar of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Programme (CAADP) policy framework for agricultural transformation, wealth creation, food security and nutrition, economic growth and prosperity for all, is critical towards ensuring an effective implementation of the Ghana School Feeding Programme.



She has, however, applauded Government efforts to expand the programme towards steadily achieving a national coverage from 3 .4 million to 4 million pupils (immediately increasing the coverage from the current 71.8 % to 84.5%).



Mrs. Quashigah has also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Staff, Mrs. Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, for highlighting the significant contributions of the Ghana School Feeding Programme as a results driven Social Protection Programme in Ghana, during the 2021 UG Alumni Lecture on the theme “Social Protection in Ghana: Are we on track?”



TV Program



The National Coordinator has further said, that as part of creative ways to ensure an effective management and operational delivery of cooking services by caterers across the country, she will soon introduce a TV Show that will be broadcast on Television and Social Media, to offer school feeding caterers an innovative and cost effective ways of cooking.



This she hopes will be a game changer towards enhancing the skills and capacities of caterers nationwide to deliver on the mandate of school feeding vision.



Mrs. Gertrude Quashigah has therefore wished farmers and fishermen nationwide a happy Farmers day.