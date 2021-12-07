School children lie on bare floor to study in Upper West Region

Regional News of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: Bamie Ahmed, Contributor

School Children in Eggu R/C Primary School in Wa West District of the Upper West Region study on the bare floor due to lack of furniture.



The pupils, according to the headteacher, are compelled to use wood slaps as tables, and they either lie on their bellies or sit on the bare floor to write.



Eggu R/C Primary School is a six-unit classroom block that has a 297 student population.



Mr. Malik Seidu, headteacher of the school says the school is yet to witness any major renovation since its establishment.



Several parts of the cemented floor in the classrooms of the school had worn off creating potholes in the classroom.



This situation leaves the innocent pupils in distress as they are forced to study under unfavorable conditions.



Some pictures taken for this story show the pupils dressed in uniform and lying on the bare floor in their classrooms to take their end-of-year examinations.



The pupils and the school's authorities are appealing to the government, Non-governmental organizations and the general public for support.



