School Feeding vs Cathedral: Government urged to set priorities right

General News of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

The Executive Director of the National Interest Movement, Susan Adu-Amankwa has asked the government to prioritise what is important, that is, either the School Feeding Programme or the National Cathedral.



She made this comment on Friday, June 24 on GTV’s Breakfast Show during the Headlines segment with host Thelma Tackie.



The National Cathedral will be a historic project that will serve as a sacred space and infrastructure for formal religious activities of the nation, state funerals, and presidential inaugural services. It is this national character that distinguishes it from the other Cathedrals in the country.



The Ghana School Feeding Program (GSFP) which started in 2005, is an initiative of the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP) Pillar 3 which seeks to enhance food security and reduce hunger in line with the UN Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) on hunger, poverty and malnutrition however the government has announced the suspension of the expansion of the School Feeding Programme to allow debts owed caterers to be cleared.



According to the Executive Director, “lifestyle changes should not just be us but it should start from the top, we should not allow one man’s private promise to God become our promise also”.



“…Our children are suffering in terms of School Feeding Programme, our cities are flooding and we as a Nation should reform our constitution.”



She urged the government to hold on with the construction of the National Cathedral and rather focus on the School Feeding programme.



“I think that government needs to put a hold on the National Cathedral since it is our taxpayers money that is going to be used for the project and concentrate on the school feeding programme,” she said.