School Feeding Programme not on hold – Gender Ministry

General News of Friday, 4 March 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ministry says Caretaker Minister didn’t say the programme has been halted



Abena Dapaah said the programme would be expanded



Gender ministry urges stakeholders to disregard news on the pause of GSFP



The Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection has said that, contrary to claims in the media, the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has not been put on hold by the government.



In a statement issued, the ministry said that its caretaker minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, was misreported on comments she made on the floor of parliament on March 2, 2022.



According to the statement, the caretaker minister never said the programme had been paused, but she rather said the programme is being expanded to different areas.



“The Ministry was taken aback by the false reportage by these media houses indicating that the Ghana School Feeding Programme is on hold. We will like to put on record that the Ghana School Feeding Programme is one of the government’s priority flagship programmes and government has no intention to stop it.



“The question was on expansion to cover additional schools, which the minister stated that the expansion was on hold and measures are being put in place to strengthen the system before considering any expansion. She went further to state that the Members of the House will be informed when a decision is taken to expand the programme,” the ministry said.



The ministry urged all stakeholders involved in the School Feeding Programme to disregard any news that the programme has been halted and also called on the media houses involved to retract and render an apology to the government.



