School Feeding: Caterers assured 2nd term arrears will be paid soon

General News of Tuesday, 30 November 2021

Source: 3news.com

Management of the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP) has assured all caterers owed second term arrears of the 2020/21 academic year that funds have been released by the Ministry of Finance to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department for onward payment.



“Work on the caterers’ payment file and all relevant data for the payment of the second term arrears is complete,” management indicated in a statement issued on Tuesday, November 30.



Signed by Head of Public Relations Siiba Alfa, the statement noted that the funds are being awaited to be transferred “by the Controller and Accountant General to the Ministry of Gender’s account with the Bank of Ghana for onward disbursement to caterers”.



It assured that “frantic” efforts are being made by management to ensure that all other arrears due caterers are settled accordingly.



The statement commended caterers of the Programme “for their patience over the delay in the payment of their second term arrears”.



“We want to reiterate the commitment of management of GSFP that all efforts would be made to ensure that arrears due all caterers are paid accordingly,” it concluded.