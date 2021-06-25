Scholarship beneficiary Thomas Amoani arrives in UK for studies

General News of Friday, 25 June 2021

Source: GNA

Master Thomas Amoani, a graduate of the Adeiso Presbyterian Senior High School who was offered a full scholarship by the Ghana Scholarships Secretariat, has thanked government for the grant to study abroad.



He arrived in the Brunel University in London, United Kingdom, to begin a Bachelor’s degree programme in Economics and Business Finance.



Amoani, a brilliant by needy student who had obtained grade A1 in all his eight subjects eight in last year’s West Africa Secondary School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), was immediately offered a scholarship to study at the prestigious UK institution by a directive by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to the Registrar of the Secretariat, Mr Kingsley Agyemang.



The 19-year-old boy, who was part of the first batch of students to benefit from the Government’s flagship Free Senior High School programme, made headlines after disclosing that his parents would not be able to pay for further studies, even though he had passed the WASSCE with flying colors.



His plea for help got the attention of President Akufo-Addo who asked that Amoani, who hails from Asuaba, near Adeiso in the Upper West Akim district of the Eastern Region, be awarded a state scholarship to further his education.



At a pre-departure event held at the Scholarship Secretariat, the Registrar, Mr Agyeman, said the honour done Thomas by the President would motivate others to work hard academically, irrespective of their background.



“I foresee a lot of Thomases coming up and I can assure them that the Scholarships Secretariat will be there to offer them the needed support. Thomas’ story should be a motivation to others like him. And I must commend President Akufo-Addo for his swift intervention,” he said.



Arriving at the University campus, an elated Amoani, pledged to raise high Ghana’s flag.



“I never imagined I will be given such an opportunity by Mr President through the hardworking Registrar. I am very grateful for the confidence reposed in me. I will not fail my country Ghana,” he said.



Brunel University London is a public research university located in the Uxbridge area of London, England. Founded in 1966 and named after the Victorian engineer Isambard Kingdom Brunel, it is ranked the 93rd best university worldwide in the field of engineering and technology, 32nd among European institutions and 11th among British institutions.