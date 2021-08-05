Scare hits students as Ayalolo bus runs into electricity extension pole in Aputuagya

Regional News of Thursday, 5 August 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

Children traveling to school on the Atonsu – Aputuagya road in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region, were left traumatized on Thursday morning when an Ayalolo Service bus they were traveling on, skidded and crashed into a high voltage extension pole of the Electricity Company of Ghana.



The driver lost control of the vehicle while trying to wade through the road that had been rendered muddy and slippery after the night’s downpour.



Residents who rushed to the scene fearing a possible incident of electrocution panicked in a frantic effort to evacuate the children from the vehicle.



The students of the Great Living Waters Basic School were left scared as their teachers assembled them at the Aputuagya taxi station to find an alternative means of transport.



Officers in charge of the students will not speak to Ultimate News’ Samuel Ransford Odoom but it is unclear whether the bus dripped in the colors of the Ghana flag was running on its normal routes or was contracted by the school to carry the students.



The people took it hard at the driver for failing to drive with care and skill knowing the nature of the road in the rainy season.



Residents along the stretch have for several years battled with unbearable dust in the dry season and sinking mud when the rains set in.