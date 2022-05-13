Scam alert: I have only one Facebook account – Ho West MP

General News of Friday, 13 May 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ho West, Mr. Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzrah, has cautioned constituents and the general public against a fake Facebook account bearing his name.



According to the Ho West lawmaker, he has only one personal Facebook account and an official Facebook page.



He, therefore, urged the public to disregard impostors who use his name to defraud unsuspecting members of the public.



A statement issued by the office of the MP, on Thursday, 12 May 2022 said: “The Ho West lawmaker has only one personal Facebook account with the name BEDZRAH EMMA KWASI, an official Facebook page named EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH and a Facebook group named FRIENDS OF EMMANUEL KWASI BEDZRAH (FEBE).



“Any other account, page, or group attributed to the MP is regulated by an impostor to defraud unsuspecting individuals.”



It added: “The office of the MP will not in any way demand material gift/reward from you before any form of assistance is rendered.



“You engage such unprincipled fraudsters at your own perils.”







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







