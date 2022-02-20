Sawla residents in fear after kneeless corpse of man buried on football pitch discovered

General News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Two bodies missing parts found at Bole



Sawla chief calls for support to solve mysterious deaths



Exhumed Sawla body to be reburied



A reported case of an unidentified body of a man who was buried with his head exposed near the Roman Catholic cluster of schools at Sawla in the Kalba District of the Savanna Region has left residents in fear.



This is also because it is the third such mysterious death recorded in the area, although in an adjourning town, reports myjoyonline.com.



The body of the man, which was discovered on Saturday, February 19, 2022, is said to have been without his knees when it was discovered on a football pitch, further intensifying the fears among residents.



The report added that local authorities of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba district found the body.



“We know that Sawla and Bole are twin districts and when I first heard of the second death in Bole, I was afraid and now, it’s here with us. But when I saw this one, it’s very horrific and the chiefs and security agencies need to quickly intervene in bringing the perpetrators of such heinous crimes to book,” Malik Natogma, a resident said.



Confirming the incident, the District Police Command, DSP Paul Lambert, appealed to residents to volunteer information to help in its investigations while assuring them of maximum protection.



At Mempeasem and Chorebaa on February 2 and 6 respectively, there were reports on the discoveries of two corpses.



The discovered bodies were buried with parts of their bodies similarly exposed, it added.



Sawlawura Abdulai Nungbaso, Chief of Sawla, expressed worry over the gory killings, reiterating the call of the police to his people to support efforts at bringing the perpetrators to book.



“I was about observing my prayers when the news got to me about the incident. So, I called the District Police Commander and the District Medical Team and the landowners to move to the scene where the body was exhumed and was being prepared for re-burial.



“On Friday, 18th February, 2022, such criminal acts were discussed during a Bole Traditional Council meeting at Bolewura’s palace. We are just not happy. Bolewura and the chiefs of the traditional area are not happy about the situation. And as the traditional head here, I also call for all hands-on deck to find a lasting solution to such bad acts. God, gods and the ancestors will see the traditional area through in such difficult times,” he said.



Plans are however currently underway to have the exhumed body properly buried.