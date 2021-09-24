Sawla chiefs laud Akufo-Addo for first female DCE nominee

General News of Friday, 24 September 2021

Source: 3news.com

The chiefs and people of the Sawla Traditional Area of the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District have heaped praises on President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for settling on Barkisu Losina as the first female Chief Executive for the Sawla District Assembly.



According to them, the nominee has over the years committed herself to the development of the District, hence see her appointment is the best for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba.



The nominee was in the district for the first time since her nomination on Sunday, September 19.



Her entry was a triumphant one characterized by drumming, dancing and display of motorbike-riding skills by the young, old, men, women and children.



Her first port of call was the Palace of the Paramount Chief of the Sawla Traditional Area, Sawlawura Abdulai Iddrisu Nugbaso.



Chiefs, kingmakers, and the clergy were already seated awaiting her arrival.



In his welcome address, the Sawlawura expressed gratitude to President Akufo-Addo and his government for settling on a woman as the first Chief Executive for the District.



He pledged his unflinching support and that of the residents to the nominee.



“My daughter, we want the whole world to know that we are not only proud and happy for your appointment, but also ready to work with you for the development of the area.”



He added: “I don’t know how to express myself but your triumphant entry is an indication of our acceptance of the president’s choice.”



Touching on their concerns and priorities, he said, he will want to see the DCE work for the commissioning of the Sawla Government Hospital and the construction of an office for the ambulance service.



“I know you are close to the people up there in Accra and we hope to see you take the matter of our hospital to them so they can come and commission it fast for us and also getting us a befitting office for the Ghana Ambulance Service. This we know you can do.”



An overjoyed Barkisu Losina thanked the chiefs and people of Sawla for their warm reception.



She promised to work in consultation with all relevant stakeholders to drive home development.



“I am happy with this overwhelming support and acceptance. We still have the confirmation ahead and I wish to appeal to all Assembly members in this District to confirm me for the accelerated development of the District.”



She used the opportunity to call on her contenders and stakeholders to support her.



The 2020 Parliamentary Candidate for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency, Seidu Banasco, for his part, called on the Assembly members to ensure a 100 percent confirmation of the nominee.



“I am happy and wish to call on the Assembly members to give her a one-touch confirmation. I am strongly behind her,” he said.



The Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District was carved out of the Bole District in 2004.



Barkisu Losina is the first female to be nominated to the high office of a district chief executive (DCE).