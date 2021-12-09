Sawla accident: Driver was sleeping – Police

Regional News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Savannah Regional Police Command says the driver of the Wa-bound VIP bus that was involved in an accident on the Sawla Highway in the Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District was sleeping.



The Command says preliminary investigations indicate that there was no dislocation on the vehicle at the time of the accident, but the driver just veered off the road, which suggests he was sleeping as a result of fatigue.



Nine people lost their lives while nine others sustained a series of injuries when a VIP bus with registration number GT 5693-16 got involved in an accident in Sawla.



Speaking further in an interview with 3FM’s Sunrise, the Savannah Regional Police Public Relations Officer, Inspector Agyekum Owusu, said, “those who survived are responding, and the dead conveyed to Wa Regional Hospital pending identification”.



He told Alfred Ocansey that “9 confirmed dead and our preliminary investigations indicate the driver might have been sleeping and that caused the accident”.



“There was not any dislocation on the car…he just veered off the road”.



Insp Agyekum Owusu said, “the driver was carrying 45 passengers from Accra…but from Techiman to Bole, majority alighted, leaving 18”.



“At the time the accident happened, he was carrying 18 passengers. The driver is among the injured”.



Asked on any charges that would be preferred against the driver, the PRO said, “we are waiting for him to come out from the hospital and then if there are any questions to be asked”.



“He will be charged. We will charge him with negligently causing harm, dangerous driving, careless and inconsiderate driving, among others”.