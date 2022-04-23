Sawla MP donates GH¢40,000 to support renovation of Kalba Health Centre hit by rainstorm

Regional News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Sawla-Tuna Kalba constituency of the Savannah Region Hon Andrew Chiwitey Dari on Thursday 21st April, 2022 donated a check of Forty Thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢40,000) to the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba in the Sawla- Tuna- Kalba district of Savannah Region. The money is to support the renovation of the facility.



The donation was in for fulfilment of a promise he made when he visited victims of a heavy rainstorm that hit the Kalba on the evening of Saturday 19th March 2022.



The rainstorm made over a hundred households homeless and did not have mercy on the inpatients and staff of the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba.



The roof of the outpatients unit, the pharmacy, the consulting rooms, the maternity block, the inpatients unit, the Detention room, the Dispensary, the stores and other units were been ripped off by the storm.



The storm also affected teaching and learning, and the electricity supply to the facility.



Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi FM at a brief ceremony to hand over the check to the management of St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba, the MP disclosed that the National Health Insurance Scheme is owning the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba over Three hundred and seven thousand, four hundred and thirty-one Ghana Cedis (GH¢307,431.71).



Hon Andrew Chiwitey Dari lamented that, if this money is paid by the scheme to the facility, they can use it to solve most of the challenges they are facing now.



He called on the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) as a matter of urgency to come to the aid of the affected victims.



He said, through his efforts, a company called 4ward Development which is into the production of portable water have also donated Ten thousand Ghana Cedis (GH¢10.000) earlier to the St Joseph Health Centre adding that the company will be visible in all the major communities in the Sawla- Tuna- Kalba district to produce water for the people.



He used the opportunity to acknowledge the efforts all stakeholders are putting in place to put the Kalba Health centre back in shape. He pleaded with the government to work on the Tuna to Kalba road which is in a deplorable state.



Hon Andrew Dari Chiwitey used the opportunity to thank the staff of the Kalba St Joseph Health Centre for their firm resolve to provide health services despite the destruction through the rainstorm.



The District Director of Health for Sawla- Tuna- Kalba, Mr Bashiru Alhassan thanked the MP and all partners for their kind gesture. He said the St Joseph Health Centre is the Teaching hospital of that enclave, hence the agent needs to fast track work on it.



Mr George Sobiitey Kachiir (In- charge of St Joseph Health Centre) also said the situation of the Health Centre is beyond their capacity as health practitioners, because drugs, clients health records and other relevant data is lost due to the storm.



He disclosed that the St Joseph Health Centre in Kalba is the only reference point to manage cases and now that facility has been hit by rainstorms, clients have to travel over seventy-two (72) kilometres before accessing health care delivery.



He thanked the MP for Sawla-Tuna-Kalba Constituency for his quick response and look forward to other benevolent organisations assisting them.



The Chief of Kalba Kalbawura Amalia could not hide his joy. He appreciated the fact that some organisations the MP appealed to, including 4ward Development, came to their aid.