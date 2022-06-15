Savelugu-Walewale road construction begins

Regional News of Wednesday, 15 June 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has cut sod for the commencement of work on phase one of the 83km stretch of the Savelugu – Walewale road.



The Savelugu to Walewale road was part of the Central Corridor of the Trunk Road system of the Country.



The Central Corridor connected the capital city, Accra, to the northern part of Ghana.



This was a vital link for trade between Ghana and its neighbouring landlocked countries- Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger and for transit cargo from the Ports of Ghana to these countries.



The major road corridors were the Eastern Corridor, which links Tema, Asikuma, Hohoe, Bimbilla, Yendi, Gushegu, Gbintiri, Bunkprugu, Garu, Bawku, and Polimakom, and the Western Corridor, which also links Elubo-Enchie, Goaso, Sunyani, Techiman, Bole, Wa, Lawra, Nandom, and Hamile.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, cutting sod for work to begin on the road project, said that various road projects were being undertaken on these corridors.



He said the Tema–Akosombo stretch was currently being worked on and that the Tamale-Paga Road was originally constructed in 1991 with support from the Government of Japan through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).



Dr. Bawumia stated the economic importance of the road and that the government had made tremendous efforts through maintenance interventions to improve various sections of the road in the country.



He said the section of the road within the town would be dualised with all the necessary safety measures, adding, “the Walewale-Nalerigu intersection would be upgraded separately into an interchange” he stated.



The Vice President added that the objective of the project was to enhance ultra-urban, regional, and national trade, strengthen regional economic integration, as well as reduce the cost of doing business in the country.



He said some of the completed and ongoing works included the completion of asphalt overlay of 100 km of roads in the Northern, North East, and Savanah Regions, and the beneficiary towns included Nalerigu, Walewale, Gambaga, Damongo, Yendi, and Tamale.



Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia mentioned that since 2021, a total of 710km of asphalt overlays had been undertaken throughout the country.



He said the government asphalt overlay programme shall continue in the country with ease.



He added that it was expected that by the end of 2024, a minimum of 1,500km of asphalt overlay works would be undertaken throughout the Country.



Dr. Bawumia stated that generally there have been considerable improvements in the road network in the country as more sections of roads were being upgraded from gravel surface to bitumen surface dressed roads or asphalt concrete surfacing.



He said as the road network improved, they expected more efficient use of travel time, movement of goods, and improved supply chains.



The Paramount Chief of the Mamprugu Traditional area, Nayiri Bohagu Mahami Sheriga, thanked the government for giving them more development, adding, “we now have a region on our own.”



He said the creation of the new region had brought more infrastructural development to the area.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr. Kwasi Amoako Atta, said the region had seen massive improvement in the road sector.



He said most of the roads in the region were currently under construction.



He said the Walewale, Nalerigu, Gambaga, and Nalerigu roads had been asphalted.