Save money - MP advises Ghanaian youth

Regional News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: GNA

Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has advised the youth in the country to live moderate lifestyles and invest more for the future.



According to him, financial investment was an asset as the money invested would grow to cushion the investor in the future.



Mr. Agyapong was speaking at a youth forum, organized by him at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.



The programme, which targeted the youth, under the theme, “The youth – Our future hope,” was aimed at inspiring them to work hard to become successful people in society.



According to the MP, government alone could not address all national problems, hence, the need for the youth to be innovative, think outside the box and come up with new ideas to help address the challenges.



The MP disclosed that, some of the youth invested in non-sustainable products such as expensive cars, and other items, which could be channelled into other lucrative ventures through investment.



Mr. Agyapong advised the youth to be honest, hardworking, respectful, save the little they earn and invest more to help them become successful people in the society, adding that, if they listened to his advice, one day they would be somebody.



“In order to be successful in life, there are some five things you need to follow, which include being honest, hardworking, respectful, savings and invest more.



"As a youth, savings and investment must be something you must pay attention to save any little money you earn, sacrifice today’s entertainment for a better tomorrow,” he advised.



Reverend Ransford Obeng, the General Overseer of Calvary Charismatic Centre (CCC) at Ayigya, encouraged the youth to keep on believing in their abilities and potential and never give up in life.



“I want to use this opportunity to advise all the youth in Ghana to save the little they earn and keep on believing in their abilities and potentials, never give up in life,” he advised.