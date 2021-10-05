Savannah region did not benefit from Mahama administration - R. A. Jalil

Regional News of Tuesday, 5 October 2021

The Deputy Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region R. A. Jalil has said that MP for Damongo and Minister of Lands and Natural Resources Abu Jinapor and his family have benefitted from former President John Dramani Mahama and his National Democratic Congress (NDC) government than any family in the Savannah Region in terms of appointments.



This comment from R. A. Jalil was in response to a statement from the Hon Abu Jinapor at the Savannah Region Annual Delegates conference of the NPP at Daboya that there is no government in Ghana that the people of Savannah Region have gotten appointments than the government of President Akufo-Addo.



Speaking at the NPP conference, the MP for Damongo and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources said; “In the fourth Republic the Savannah Region and the people of Gonja have been more represented in Akufo-Addo’s government than any other government. We can compare appointment by appointment whether it is at the level of Ministers, Deputy Ministers or CEO or Deputy CEO."



Hon Abu Jinapor added; “This infant Savannah Region, Akufo-Addo’s, the region created by Akufo-Addo is been more represented in government and executive than any other government including the government of our own brother President John Dramani Mahama…Let’s us do the comparison appointment by appointment”.



But speaking on Bole based Nkilgi Fm’s Saturday morning ‘Aboya Tushiso’ (Hot Issues) on 2nd October, 2021, RA Jalil said the comparison is in the family of Hon Abu Jinapor who has benefitted from former President John Dramani Mahama and the NDC government in terms of appointments.



R. A. Jalil said the brother of Abu Jinapor who is current NDC MP for Yapei-Kusawgu constituency in the Savannah Region was made a Deputy Minister of Energy and was very powerful while Hon Abu’s other brother Dr Ahmed Jinapor was appointed as a Board Member of the Ghana Immigration Service.



He also said the role former President John Dramani Mahama played in stabilising the Buipe Traditional area of Gonja where Hon Abu Jinapor’s father is the Paramount Chief is known by many but he prefers not to give the details.



R. A. Jalil challenged Hon Abu Jinapor to avail himself to debate on the issue he raised stating that; “Akufo-Addo never appointed people of the Savannah Region into his government than former President John Dramani Mahama”.



Earlier on Friday 1st October, 2021, the Deputy Communications officer of the NDC for the Savannah Region who represented his party at the Savannah Region Annual Delegates conference of the NPP at Daboya told the NPP members gathered that whether they like it or not former President John Dramani Mahama will come back to lead Ghana into prosperity and master development.



He said; “the Savannah is a young region which needs much focus in terms of capital investment. So, as you (the NPP) engage your stakeholders in this conference, it is the wish of the NDC that you draw the attention of your government to some of the projects initiated by the Mahama administration which have either been abandoned or the execution of which have been stalled for the past five years.



He added, “As you all drove on the road from Busunu to Daboya, I hope you would appreciate the reality on the ground. The said project has been stalled and has therefore exceeded its completion date. It is a sad development which must be a wake-up call to all of us.”



“Again, the Daboya bridge which the Vice President promised to execute in August has since not started. It is the wish of the NDC that his office is reminded of his promise. A host of other projects are either stalled or abandoned completely. We must as a people eschew partisan politics and embrace sustainable overall development, this is the only surest way our people can trust the word of the politician.”