Savannah Regional House of Chiefs inaugurates committee to look into farmer/ Fulani conflicts

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Vice president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor (II) has on behalf of the Overlord of the Gonja Traditional area Yagbonwura Tutumba Boresa (I) who is President of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs on Wednesday 19th January 2022 inaugurated a six (6) member committee to carefully research and present comprehensive report on areas such as Farmer/Fulani pastoralists conflicts, violent extremism and Fulani/Farmer integration in the Savannah Region.



The committee will be Chaired by Kongwura Jinkurige (I) with other members being Yapeiwura Dr ABT Zakaria as the vice Chairman.



The rest of the membership of the committee includes Tunawura Mumuni Dramani, Gbenapewura Sung-Bore I Mahama Adams, Kansanwurche Azara and the Registrar of Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Mr. Abutu Kapori as a Secretary to the committee and Coordinator to the project.



Buipewura Jinapor (II) appealed to the membership of the committee to work diligently to find a solution to the Fulan- farmer everyday issues confronting the Savannah Region.



Earlier last week the country director of USAID and in-charge of OTI Madam Morgan German and her Deputy, Dalia Haj-Omar together with the Northern Zonal representative Mr Mumin Mutari in an interaction with the Buipewura stated that they are focused on promoting peaceful co-existence between Fulani herdsmen and farmers within the Savannah Region.



The Buipewura during the visit to his Palace by the team hinted at inaugurating the committee to find lasting solutions to the Farmer/Fulani pastoralists conflicts, violent extremism and Fulani/farmer integration in the Gonja Kingdom.