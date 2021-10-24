Savannah Region places second in RCC performance contract

General News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Savannah Regional Coordinating Council (SRCC) has placed second in the 2020 RCCs performance contract.



One of the six newly created regional coordinating councils, SRCC came behind Volta Region’s, which was adjudged the best performing with 89.50 percent.



The news of this sterling performance by the Coordinating Council has been warmly received by residents of the Region.



Taking to social media, some residents say the feat chalked is an indication the Coordinating Council played its supervisory role well.



“This credit goes to the staff especially the immediate past regional minister, Adam Salifu Braimah, who has been duly recognized by the Local Government Ministry for his outstanding performance,” a resident said.



“It is our hope and prayer that the new minister will marshall all the staff to place first in the next ranking,” another said.



Savannah Region was created by the Akufo-Addo-led government in 2019 after the chiefs and people of the region petitioned government.



Citation



The Immediate past Savannah Regional Minister, Adam Salifu Braimah, has been recorgnized by the Local Government Ministry for his contribution to the development of the region.







