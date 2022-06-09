Savannah Region: Naada Jinapor Foundation to plant 2000 trees in Busunu

Regional News of Thursday, 9 June 2022

The Naada Jinapor Foundation, a non-profit group is set to embark on a tree planting exercise in the Busunu traditional area in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region as part of activities marking the Green Ghana day which falls on Friday 10th June 2022.



Founder of the Naada Jinapor foundation, Mrs Naada Jinapor who has supported women and children in the Municipality and beyond through health outreach programs and provision of potable water for deprived communities in other parts of the country through her foundation indicated that her commitment to greening the environment by her foundation is unwavering.



She added that all living things depend on a healthy, green environment for survival, hence, the need for all of us to be concerned when our green cover is under threat therefore her outfit is planting some 2000 trees on a 6 hectare land in the Busunu area with support from the forestry commission



She, therefore, used the opportunity to invite the people in and around the Busunu traditional area to join her foundation in Busunu on Friday to help in the tree planting exercise to commemorate the Green Ghana day.



Over 1 million seedlings are expected to be planted in the Savannah Region with some 120000 earmarked for the Damongo Municipality.



Meanwhile, the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources and member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency Hon. Samuel Abu Jinapor has cautioned Ghanaians not to pay any amount of money for seedlings to be planted on the Green Ghana Day, come June 10, 2022.



He stressed that “the seedlings are not to be sold, they are for free, let no one lie to you and take your money. 20 million seedlings are being obtained for this year’s planting”



He said the Green Ghana initiative is to first stop deforestation and secondly, pursue aggressive afforestation with a strategy to plant 10 million of the purported 20 million trees in degraded Forest Reserves.



Calling on all to participate, the Sector Minister said “if this ambitious target of 20 million seedlings will be achieved, all Ghanaians would have to come on board to make it a success”.



He applauded Ex-President Mahama for accepting to plant on the slated date saying ” this is a Ghana Project and Not a Party Project and that is why I am so Grateful to our Ex-President, John Mahama who has agreed to plant with us on June 10″