Savannah Region: House of Chiefs makes U-turn on ban on logging, charcoal burning

Regional News of Tuesday, 6 July 2021

Source: 3news.com

The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has made a U-turn on their earlier ban on logging and commercial charcoal burning that has bedevilled the region for over a decade.



In June this year, the chiefs at a traditional council meeting in Damongo declared a total ban on the activities following devastation caused to the environment as a result of the menace.



They warned chainsaw operators within the Savannah Region to convey their already-cut wood by June 10.



Council of State members back ban on logging, charcoal burning by Savannah chiefs. However, at a press conference at Bole on Monday, July 5, the Registrar of the Gonja Traditional Council and Secretary of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs Committee on Environment, Abutu Kapori announced a new conveyance window.



He indicated that the window for carting the already-cut wood follows series of consultations by the House of Chiefs with key stakeholders.



“Upon a broader consultation with key stakeholders following the total ban on logging a few weeks ago, the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs has resolved to allow those who have logged in the region to convey them out.”



He revealed that persons who wished to convey their wood will have to register with the Paramount Chief of their operational area from the announced dates at a fee of GH¢1,000.



Conveyors will also pay a GH¢5,000 penalty fee per truck to the Regional House of Chiefs Committee on Environment.



The secretary also said the Regional House of Chiefs will bring complete closure on matters of logs in the region on Wednesday, August 11.



“Any person who cuts fresh wood within the period will have him or herself to blame.”



The Savannah Regional House of Chiefs and the Regional Coordinating Council placed a total ban on logging and commercial production of charcoal in the region from Sunday, May 30.



The ban meant the transportation of the products was also prohibited.



Impact on farming



Meanwhile, farmers in some parts of the Savannah Region are living in fear over the lack of rainfall this year.



This, according to them, is as a result of the indiscriminate cutting of trees for commercial charcoal business.





They fear there will be shortage of food in the Region if the activity is allowed to continue.



Youth agitations



Some youth from Gonjaland are, however, expressing disappointment in the chiefs over what they describe as ‘inconsistencies’ in dealing with the logging situation.



They describe the actions of the chiefs as ‘populist-public-show of a fight’ against the several environmental unfriendly activities.



They want the chiefs to reason and do the needful.