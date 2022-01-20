Savannah Region: CDC- Ghana launches mobile library in Sawla-Tuna-Kalba District

Regional News of Thursday, 20 January 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

A non governmental organization, Care for Deprived Communities (CDC)- Ghana in partnership with Kinder Mission Werk have launched a mobile library at Sawla in the Savannah region, equipped with 400 readers and 179 textbooks as part of their rural community mobile library project.



Speaking at a short ceremony of the library launch at the Sawla community library 19th January 2022, the Ghana Chief Executive Director of CDC- Ghana,Mr Tomah John Kanyiti said the non-governmental organisation operates only in the Bole and Sawla-Tuna-Kalba districts in the Savannah region and that CDC Ghana is 22 years old in the two districts and has supported over 3000 school students with 10 schools in operation.



Mr Tomah added that CDC Ghana has noticed that reading has become a problem and that students are much interested in football viewing, social media and so they are trying to bring back the glory of yesterday by injecting readership into the children.



He said they are starting with 10 school made of 8 Primary, 1 Jumior High and 1 Senior High and hope it will catch up like bush fore



He said; “Child trafficking, violence, teenage pregnancies are the purpose of our operation”.



He also said that CDC Ghana helps the schools they operate with uniforms, exercise books, sandals, financial assistance to students parents to generate income and also were helping two schools in the Sawla district with a school feeding ambition which were not part of the government school feeding program.



Mr Tomah explained that to intensify a satisfying operation with the library that has been launched, it was equipped with 400 readers and 179 textbooks and that a committee has been set to ensure the effective use of the books.



The CDC Ghana Board chairman, Dr Edward Salifu Mahama urged the committee to fully take charge of their commitments in making sure all students in the district get access to the books.



He said that the rationale of CDC Ghana is to influence useful knowledge in the students to refine good living in the future.



“The books will be borrowed to the students to learn at their leisure times both in school and at home for some expected period,” he added.



Dr Salifu elaborated on how students would willfully put the library into good use by reading the books as they will be rewarded by a way of test. He said reading as a habit is lost in students and that is the reason CDC Ghana has marshaled the mobile library initiative so that students can get access to the scarce books in their curriculums.



Dr Salifu entreated other bodies and philanthropists to help expand the library initiated so that every school within the two districts will benefit from the plan.



The CDC Ghana Board chairman, Dr Edward Salifu disclosed their intention to extend the mobile library ambition to the Bole district by next year 2023.