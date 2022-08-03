Savannah RCC refutes claims of purported kidnapping at Mempeasem

Regional News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Correspondence from Savannah Region





The Public Relations Officer for the Savannah Regional Coordinating Council, Mr. Habib Muftaw Borejinkpr, has refuted claims of a suspected kidnapping case at Mempeasem in the West Gonja Municipality.



In an exclusive interview with GhanaWeb, Mr. Borejinkpr indicated that the widespread reports of the purported case are untrue.



Explaining what transpired to GhanaWeb, he said, "Madam Lawuratu Mohammed (owner of the farm) indicated that, they were on the farm when they saw a strange woman walk past. They called her back and then asked her where she was coming from but the woman couldn't communicate back due to the language barrier and so they chose sign language and finally established that she was hungry and thirsty".



He continued, "they gave her water and some groundnuts. After she finished consuming the groundnuts, she decided to help them on the farm. They were uncomfortable and suspected that she might be a bad person or might be in the company of a group. They have also been oriented to say something when they see something and so they called back home to report what they saw".



He told GhanaWeb that the men misunderstood the information and hence circulated a kidnapping case to the public.



He revealed that members of the community, after getting wind of the situation, deployed a group of local warriors to go and bring the woman home.



"Upon hearing this, the Savannah Regional Security Council deployed a joint military and police team to search the forest of that whole enclave and nearby communities, but there was no sign of the presence of any group of people. The suspected woman, as I speak to you has been handed over to the police to assist in investigation".



Background



In the early hours of Tuesday, August 2, 2022, news went viral about an alleged kidnapping at Mempeasem, a farming community near Busunu in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.



A joint military and Police team were dispatched to the community to bring the situation back to normalcy.



The alleged kidnapper, identified only as a foreigner, was sent to the chief palace for interrogation.