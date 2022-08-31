Savannah NPP deputy Women’s Organiser ‘whips’ women to support Akufo-Addo’s government

Regional News of Wednesday, 31 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The Deputy Women’s organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the Savannah Region, Mohammed Fatahia, has entreated women in the region to have full confidence in the party since the support of women is crucial for it sustenance.



She said the main focus of President Akuffo-Addo’s government is women and has therefore initiated many social intervention programmes to support women in the country which the Savannah Region has not been left out.



Mohammed Fatahia added that global crisis that has affected the whole including Ghana slowed down the activities of women support but assured her women folks to continuously support the party since there is a lot in the pipeline for the empowerment of women in the region.



Miss Mohammed Fatahia in an exclusive interview with Bole based Nkilgi FM urged women in the Savannah Region to be committed and stay behind the NPP government, which she noted, has introduced tangible social intervention programmes to mitigate the effects of any difficulties that affected Ghanaians.



“Women are the sufferers when the economy is not doing well, and that remaining solidly behind the NPP government is a guarantee for better standard of living,” she added.



She said plans are far advanced to support women financially in the region to boost their businesses and also train them to take up entrepreneurial roles.