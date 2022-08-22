Savannah NPP Organiser’s comments on economy are shameful- Former Obuasi East NDC candidate

Regional News of Monday, 22 August 2022

Source: nkilgifmonline.com

The 2020 National Democratic Congress (NDC) parliamentary candidate for the Obuasi East constituency in the Ashanti Region, Aboagye Samuel, has urged the people of the Savannah Region not to fall to the lies and propaganda of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Savannah Regional organiser, Nana Kwame Aboagye.



The former Obuasi NDC parliamentary candidate described the comments and analysis of his biological brother (Nana Kwame Aboagye) as very shameful and annoying at this particular time that the government is failing.



Aboagye Samuel said the usual rhetoric of putting blames on Covid-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war by the NPP government that has led to its failure must end since Ghana is not the only country that had the effect.



He added that "other countries in Africa are doing very well except Ghana all because of the incompetence and mismanagement of Ghana by your President and his team” he said.



He indicated further that the Savannah Region before its creation saw lots of development under the NDC government including the biggest investment ever in the region, the Fufulso-Sawla road which has opened the area into so many developmental opportunities.



Aboagye Samuel used the opportunity to advise his brother Nana Kwame Aboagye to pray for the NDC and John Dramani Mahama to come back to power in 2024 to salvage the sufferings of not only Ghanaians but he Kwame as a young businessman since the NPP is crumpling businesses.



He reminded Kwame Aboagye that the NPP in their quest to break the 8 ended up in breaking the 10 as 1 dollar is equivalent to 10 Cedis which is unprecedented in the history of Ghana as inflation today is over 30% and that has made life in Ghana very unbearable, especially for the poor.



The Savannah Regional Organiser of the NPP, Nana Aboagye Kwame last week urged the people of the Savannah Region to brace up for more development in the region from the NPP government despite the economic problems the country is currently going through, blaming the effects on COVID-19 and the Russian-Ukraine war. He believes breaking the 8 years of Ghana’s political cycle by the NPP will solve all the problems.



Nana Kwame Aboagye said the crisis would have been worse if the NDC was in power and urged everybody in the country to be patient with President Nana Akufo-Addo since he is working around the clock to stabilize Ghana.