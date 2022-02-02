You are here: HomeNews2022 02 02Article 1459735

Music of Wednesday, 2 February 2022

Source: Francis Amissah, Contributor

Sarpei opens up to new romantic prospects on latest single ‘Looking for Love’

Ghanaian musician, Sarpei play videoGhanaian musician, Sarpei

“Take music away from my life and I am like fish out of water,” says Sarpei when we caught up with him to talk about his sophomore single titled ‘Looking for Love’, currently streaming on all popular music digital platforms and stores.

A listen to the song in the evening or wee hours of the morning has a different feel and has the effect of giving you goosebumps if you have ever been overpowered by the feeling of love.

Certainly not your typical Ghanaian love song, ‘Looking for Love’ is a fusion of Afro R&B, Pop, Soul, and Hip-Hop genres of music. It espouses the theme of love in a beautiful soporific way that makes you want to fall in love.

The uniqueness of Sarpei’s falsetto blends well with the well-oiled voices of two sisters, Karlen and Michelle who are both featured on the single.

When our reporter asked Sarpei about his inspiration and reason behind the song, he had this to say, “I have had my ups and downs in love just like many regular individuals, but I have always believed that the search for love is one that never ends. The inspiration behind this song is real love and an overwhelming feeling of completeness.

Despite this, I have always believed that even when one finds that perfect partner, it is the responsibility of both parties to keep the flame burning. In my opinion, the search for love ends because when you sleep on love, it stalls and the exciting, invigorating feeling wanes off.

Sarpei further remarked that his music is heavily influenced by sounds of the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s. He mentions famous US boy bands and music legends like Boyz II Men, Shai, All-4-One, R Kelly, and Lionel Richie as influencers of his style of music. Locally, he adores the work of Ghanaian superstars such as Kojo Antwi, Ben Brako, King Promise, and KiDi who he opines produce songs that will stand the test of time 100 years from now.

Sarpei’s charisma, laid back approach to the subject of love makes him an exciting prospect for Ghana’s music industry, and coming off his debut single ‘Confess’, the chap who goes by the name "sarpei4love" on all his social media handles is going to go places if he continues to churn out relatable songs and for the ladies.

Sarpei is truly Doctor Love!

