Sarfo-Kantanka granted GHS90,000 bail

The failed chief executive nominee for the Juaben municipal assembly who is being prosecuted by the office of the special prosecutor for vote-buying has been granted bail in the sum of GHS90,000.



Mr. Alexander Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka is to provide two Ghanaian sureties with credible Ghana cards, one to be justified with landed property.



The rejected nominee is facing 26 corruption charges.



The office of the special prosecutor said the accused person gave the elected members of the assembly GHS5,000 each as inducement for their vote.



He also gave each of the government appointees of the assembly GHS2,500.



After failing three times to secure their vote for his confirmation as MCE, a riled Sarfo-Kantanka stormed the assembly to demand a refund of his financial inducement.



The case has been adjourned to the 29th of June for case management.