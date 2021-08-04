Santa Maria: Mental patient, 34, sets himself ablaze after father calls police on him

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: classfmonline.com

A 34-year-old man suspected to be a mental patient has set himself ablaze to prevent arrest after inflicting knife wounds on his father at Santa Maria.



According to the Odorkor police, a complaint was received from the father of the suspect on 31 July 2021 to the effect that his son, Harry Amponsah, attacked him with a cutlass and inflicted wounds on his left arm.



The complainant led the police to his house in Santa Maria to arrest his son.



The suspect, on seeing the police, quickly entered his room and locked the door.



The police said they suddenly saw smoke emanating from the suspect’s room.



When the door was forcibly opened, the suspect was found on his bed in flames of fire with a deep knife wound on his stomach.



The fire was put out and the suspect rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.



The police found a kitchen knife and a gallon of petrol in the suspect's room, which have been retained by the law officers for further investigation.