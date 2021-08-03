Santa Maria: Man sets himself ablaze to evade arrest

General News of Tuesday, 3 August 2021

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A 34-year-old man suspected to be mentally unstable has set himself ablaze to prevent arrest after inflicting knife wounds on his father at Santa Maria.



According to the Odorkor Police, a complaint was received from the father of the suspect on 31st July 2021 to the effect that his son Harry Amponsah suspected to be mentally ill attacked him with a cutlass and inflicted wounds on his left arm.



The complainant led Police to his house in Santa Maria to arrest his son. The suspect upon seeing the Police quickly entered his room and locked the door.



While in his room, the Police suddenly saw smoke emanating from the suspect’s room.



When the door was forcibly opened, the suspect was found on his bed in flames and a deep knife wound on his stomach.



The fire was quenched and he was rushed to the Police Hospital for treatment.



The police found a kitchen knife and a gallon of petrol which has been retained by the Police for further investigations.