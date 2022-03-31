Sankore SHS demands teacher’s quarters to control boarding students

Regional News of Thursday, 31 March 2022

Source: K Peprah

The lack of teacher’s quarters at the Sankore Senior High (SHS) is contributing to indiscipline among boarding students, Mr. Raymond Ofosu-hene, the Headmaster of the school has said.



He said last August, fire razed to the ground, the school’s six room teacher’s quarters and since then all the teachers stayed outside campus, thereby making it extremely difficult to control the boarding students, particularly at night.



In an interview at Sankore in the Asunafo South District of the Ahafo Region, Mr. Ofosu-hene appealed to the government, NGOs, and corporate bodies to come to their aid and also provide the school with toilet and sanitary facilities as well.



He said though the academic performance of the students had improved for some time now, the teachers needed to stay on campus to check the students from absconding to Sankore township at night.



Mr. Ofosu-hene said the student population kept increasing because of the implementation of the government’s Free SHS programme, and appealed for more classroom blocks as well as boys and girls dormitories to position the school to admit many students.



He expressed discomfort that construction works on a multi-purpose assembly hall project being put up by the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFUND) had stalled for some time now, and appealed to the fund to complete the project.



The Headmaster however expressed appreciation to Mr. Eric Opoku, the Member of Parliament (MP) for the area for donating 300 bags of cement to support some ongoing projects in the school, and further appealed for support towards furnishing the school’s science laboratory.



Currently, Mr. Ofosu-hene said the school had about 1,000 students, with 112 teaching and non-teaching staff, and thanked the Parent Teachers Association for their continuous support, hoping that everybody would support the school to complete its fencing project to enhance security.