Sanitation minister raises alarm on scammers using her name to defraud people

General News of Monday, 9 August 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, Cecilia Dapaah, has raised alarm about a syndicate operating online and using her name to solicit monies.



In a statement, she wrote that “It has come to my attention that a good number of persons are falling victim to the activities of some fraudulent persons purporting to be me on social media.



“I wish to state here categorically and emphatically that, I have no dealings with the management of the supposed page, its content, activities, and engagements with the general public. Members of the general public must also note that I do not solicit nor provide any protocol opportunities to people on social media.”



She has therefore called on the general public to be wary of the activities of these persons and avoid them while sending a warning to those behind such illegalities.



“I, therefore, urge everyone to disregard any person(s) trying to extort money or use my name for any unscrupulous and unwarranted activities.



“I am also advising these perpetrators to desist from this scheme of deceit and defrauding by false pretense, as their mode of operations contravenes the laws of Ghana. Such perpetrators will be sought by the Security Agencies and appropriately dealt with,” she added.



Cecilia Dapaah added that she does not “own or operate any social media account, neither have I asked any third party to do so on my behalf. All should take note and disregard any such fake account that might appear in my name purporting to be me, either in the present or in the future.”



