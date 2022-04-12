Sanitation Ministry records nationwide improvement in water delivery

General News of Tuesday, 12 April 2022

Source: etvghana.com

The Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Cecilia Dapaah has highlighted a significant improvement in the delivery of water supply across the country.



In a Press Briefing on Monday, April 11, the Minister said 87.7% of Ghanaian households have easy access to basic drinking water as revealed in the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC).



“Water delivery has seen a remarkable improvement over the past five years. This is evidenced by the 2021 Population and Housing Census (PHC) Report released by the Ghana Statistical Services in February 2022, which puts the percentage of households with access to basic drinking water services nation-wide at 87.7%.



"According to the PHC Report, Urban population with access to basic water supply services is 96.4% and 74.4% in the rural areas,” Hon. Cecilia Abena Dapaah said.



According to her, about five million Ghanaians are expected to be included in the national water supply chain. This she indicated is due to the government’s substantial investment in the sector.



“These figures reflect the massive investments by government in the water sector, which is geared towards bringing improved water services to the doorsteps of the people. The interventions in the water sub-sector are expected to add over 4. 3 million beneficiaries to the national water supply chain,” she added.



The sector minister further revealed that the Akufo-Addo administration is set to provide every region with a Water Supply Project through the “Water for All Agenda”.



