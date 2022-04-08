Sanitation Minister assures Jospong Group of government support

General News of Friday, 8 April 2022

Source: thebftonline.com

The Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Madam Cecilia Abena Dapaah, has assured the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) of government’s support.



“We will support and encourage the Jospong Group of Companies to grow higher, and all private companies that invest in the sanitation and water space,” Mrs. Dapaah affirmed when she paid a working visit to the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP) at Adjen-Kotoku in the Greater Accra Region on Thursday, April 7, 2022.



Consequently, she charged the JGC to lead in the waste to energy space (green energy).



She said government is ready to support any private entity that ventures into the green energy space.



According to her, though investing in the waste to energy space is capital intensive, she is confident JGC, with its track-record, will be able to marshal the resources needed for undertaking such a project.



In this vein, she commended the JGC for its continuous ‘huge investment; in the water and sanitation space.



This, she said, is evident in the group’s completed and ongoing waste management projects across the country.



After being conducted around the plant by the General Manager (GM) of ACARP, Mr. Michael Padi Tuwor, Madam Dapaah expressed her satisfaction with operations at the facility.



“I am very impressed with operations at ACARP because they have lived up to expectations,” she gladly expressed.



For the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources (MSWR), she emphasised, that it is crucial that there are projects like ACARP to help add value to waste in the country.



“Where would we have put the 7,149,922 tonnes of waste Ghana generates yearly if there were no projects like ACARP?” she quizzed.



Against this background, Madam Dapaah praised members of the Environmental Service Providers Association (ESPA) for their contributions toward waste management.



She also used the opportunity to encourage Ghanaians to cultivate the habit of waste separation in their homes first.



“The country must also wean itself from open-defecation and desist from the practice of including solid waste to faecal sludge,” she advised.



She indicated that her ministry is consciously sensitising Ghanaians on the need to bury organic materials for compost, and ensure that inorganic materials are transported to transfer stations and facilities such as ACARP.



“Our doors are still open for proposals and ideas,” she said.



The minister lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his vision to ensure a clean Ghana.



“We must continue to pray for the president for his empathy in providing Ghanaians with free water for 15 months, which helped save lives during the early months of covid,” she said.



She described the Executive Chairman of JGC, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, as a man with a “soft ear” for proposals and ideas.



“He also believes in women, is a risk-taker and has the can-do spirit which makes a lot of impact,” she said.



The GM of ACARP, Mr. Michael Padi Tuwor, thanked Madam Dapaah and her team for their visit.



He assured that the company will continue to contribute its quota toward managing and adding value to waste.