Sanitary pad of GH¢2.5 now selling at GH¢20 – Asiedu Nketiah jabs Akufo-Addo

The National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, has stated that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s tenure in office has been marked by hopelessness and leadership crises.



The man popularly known as General Mosquito added that claims by Akufo-Addo that he knew how to revive the economy and not dead people was just mere talk to deceive Ghanaians.



While delivering the “True State of the Nation Address” on March 20, 2023, Johnson Aseidu Nketiah added that Akufo Addo-Bawumia-led administration has orchestrated untold hardship for the ordinary Ghanaian.



He maintained that the economy under the care of the president and his vice has declined, leading to severe economic difficulties and resulting in a high cost of living.



Asiedu Nketiah argued that even sanitary pads, which women use during their monthly discharge, are now more expensive under Akufo Addo's administration.



“Also, a bag of cement which sold for GH¢ 27.00 in December 2016 is today selling at a staggering GHS90.00 and last, but not least, sanitary pad which used to sell for averagely GH¢ 2.50 in December 2016 is today selling for GH¢ 20.00,” he said.



“When everything is said and done, this is the true State of the Nation. This is what we feel when we go to the market. This is what we feel in our pockets.



Asiedu Nketia furthered that President Akufo-Addo has plunged the country’s economy into a ditch.



