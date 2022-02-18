Sandema hospital in dire need of a power plant

Health News of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: GNA

Sandema Hospital in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region has appealed to the government and NGOs for a new power plant to replace the old faulty one at the hospital which impedes effective service delivery.



Dr. Emmanuel Opoku, the Acting Medical Superintendent of the Sandema Hospital in the Builsa North Municipality of the Upper East Region said the current generator, which was procured several decades ago, frequently breaks down and disrupts health service delivery, especially due to the erratic power supply in the municipality from the national grid.



He said even though management of the facility had over the years tried to repair and maintain the plant, it appears the plant had outlived its usefulness and needed to be replaced with a new one to effectively serve the facility.



The Acting Medical Superintendent said the facility migrated onto the Lightwave Health Information Management System (LHIMS), which is a computerised system of service delivery, and the current condition of the power plant affects smooth service delivery.



Dr. Opoku who made the appeal through the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sandema, said “Now the system is such that if there is no power, we cannot attend to patients unless we revert to the paper system.



“And with that, when the power is eventually restored, patients' information will have to be inputted into the system. Time and resources go into that, so if we can get a new plant that can power the facility when there is a power cut, that will be of very good help to us,” he said.



He said even though the hospital had another plant, its power capacity was low, and mainly served only the theatre, while the faulty plant which had higher capacity was meant to serve the rest of the units.



“So if we could get philanthropists, donors, Government or Non-Governmental Organization to help us, it will improve our service delivery,” Dr. Opoku said.



Apart from the plant, which the Acting Medical Superintendent said was one of the hospital’s major challenges, the Laboratory Department was also not adequately equipped to conduct some critical laboratory investigations.



“This is a very big facility, and if we are able to do Culture and Sensitivity test, BUN (Blood Urea Nitrogen) Creatinine, Electrolytes among other investigations, it will help us. It is not every case that we have to refer to laboratories outside the hospital.”



He said as part of measures to improve service delivery in the hospital to regain its lost glory, management, among other initiatives was revamping its X-ray department which compelled patients to travel to either Navrongo or Bolgatanga for X-ray services.