Sand-winning activities displace farmers at Kemor

Regional News of Friday, 18 March 2022

Source: crimecheckghana.org

Sand-winning activities at Kemor, a farming community in the Central Region have displaced poor farmers.



Residents, mostly farmers say the activities have denied them of their sustenance as they have lost their farmlands.



According to them, their farmlands have been sold out to operators of sand-winners leaving them to be idle. This they say has made life difficult for them because they cannot make ends meet.



Narrating their ordeal to Crime Check Foundation (CCF), an affected farmer, 55-year-old Maame Esi said she has to work on other people’s farms in exchange for foodstuff. She said the situation has worsened her already deplorable living conditions.



“We are farmers here but we are not able to cultivate anything. The arable lands have been sold out to some individuals to mine sand. I sell the little foodstuff I get from helping people of their farms and the return is nothing to write home about,” she lamented.



CCF, through its ‘Village Charity Series,’ intervened to save Esi, Sarah Tetteh, Alima Yoka who have been hit hard by the situation. With the contribution of its donor, Daughters of Lord, Church of Pentecost in the UK, the Foundation gave the three women, Four Hundred Ghana cedis (Ghc 400) to enable them to start a business.



The beneficiaries were grateful to CCF and the donor for supporting them.



“When the farmlands are sold we are only given a small amount of money as compensation. Life has not been easy for us. May God bless you for coming to our aid. May your businesses flourish so that you continue to support us,” they said.