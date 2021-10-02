Sand-winning activities cause of Cape Coast flooding - NADMO

Regional News of Saturday, 2 October 2021

Source: kasapafmonline.com

The Central Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) Joseph Donkor has blamed Friday’s floods in Cape Coast on sand-winning activities in the area.



Some wards of the Cape Coast Teaching Hospital and other facilities in the Central Regional capital were flooded after torrential rains.



Mr Joseph Donkor in an interview with Starr News stated that efforts are being made to meet the Regional Minister to put a quick stop to the sand-winning activities.



“We are writing our report to give to the Regional Security team for us to have a meeting and discuss what we can do to clear all those persons. I believe that if the Town Planning Committee does their work very well and exact penalties and we remove these blockades from where they are I don’t think we’ll have any flooding in Cape Coast again.”