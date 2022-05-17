Sanction destroyer of Bulgarian Embassy – Sole inquirer’s report to government

General News of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: dailymailgh.com

Justice Kwasi Anto Ofori-Atta, a retired Justice of the High Court, who was tasked to investigate the Bulgarian Embassy land matter has made a recommendation to the government to sanction the individual who demolished the embassy building.



The Bulgarian Embassy, located at Kakramadu Road, Plot No. 10, East Cantonments in Accra was demolished by the private developer in 2017.



In his report, Justice Ofori-Atta, the sole inquirer recommended that one Jojo Hagan should face the law for flouting laid down procedures prior to razing the structure to the ground.



“Jojo Hagan took over as the Executor of the Will of Mr. Leighton and vested the property in the named beneficiaries of the Will. He also pursued the cases at the Court and finally obtained judgement for the eviction of the Occupants whom he described as trespassers and an order to demolish the property which he described as unfit for human habitation, at the Circuit Court, Accra. The Court granted the reliefs on 30th March, 2017. Mr. Jojo Hagan evicted the trespassers and also caused the demolition of the property without following due process,” the executive summary of the report said.



It added: “Jojo Hagan should be sanctioned for not following due process in the eviction of the alleged trespassers and the demolition of the building and should be made to compensate the Bulgarian Embassy.



“Since the title to the land has not been determined by the courts, it is advised that government should intervene in finding an amicable solution to this matter.”



The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources in a press statement on Monday (16 May) said it “accepts the findings and recommendations of the sole inquirer in full.”