Sanction Annoh-Dompreh over Bawumia endorsement – Political analyst 

General News of Wednesday, 4 May 2022

Source: starrfm.com.gh

A Political analyst, Nii Amartey Amartie says the New Patriotic Party must take steps to sanction Majority Chief, Frank Annor-Dompreh, for openly declaring support for Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



Speaking to Joshua Kodjo Mendah on Starr Today, on Tuesday, Mr. Amartei indicated that such public outbursts could divide the party.



“The Majority Chief Whip should be called to order and be sanctioned because when you start this way you are bringing nothing but chaos to the party. You know what this specific behaviour of his could bring to, what I am referring to is sometime in the past. It was rumoured that former President Kufuor then was trying to bring Alan Kerematen ahead of Nana Akufo-Addo and it didn’t augur well for the party,” he explained.



According to him, the situation gave the NPP a hectic time “so when you have somebody like the Chief Whip in Parliament saying stuff like this, it will bring nothing but chaos.”



“You don’t do this, he should behave more maturely. The party has warned that nobody should pick yet. So he should be sanctioned for it to serve as a deterrent otherwise you will find people stampeding ahead of themselves just to bring their people,” he added.



Background



Majority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh has declared his support for Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia in the NPP leadership race.



He said Dr Bawumia will win the 2024 election to become the next President of Ghana.



“By the grace of the almighty Allah, the Dr. Bawumia will be the next President of Ghana. The NDC are very wild this time, we don’t have any fight with them neither do we have fight with John Mahama, in fact we respect John Mahama and we will continue to respect him but you were once an MP, Deputy minister, minister, vice president and a president why, does Ghana belong to your father? You have done your part step down,” he said.



Mr. Annoh-Dompreh who is also MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri said this while addressing NPP Delegates during the conference to elect the constituency Executives.



He told the delegates that the party’s poor performance in the 2020 parliamentary elections has had dire consequences on the government.



He said it is imperative for the incumbent MPs to be protected while the party plans to annex more seats.



“Today parliament has become very hot because we didn’t properly put things in order hence there were skirt and blouse voting in some constituencies but I want to say this in honour of God that from A-Z ,from Asuogyaman to Zebila in this country, polling station executives have realized that we have to protect the MPs. Some constituencies like Asuogyaman, Ayensuano that we lost, because for a long time in our body politics if you win the majority in parliament, the presidency becomes a bonus”.



He asked the delegates to reward him by voting for his favourite constituency executive aspirants.