Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa loses father

General News of Saturday, 3 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Okudzeto Ablakwa has confirmed his father's death



• He said his father had been unwell for quite some time



• Randy Abbey first made the disclosure on the Good Morning Ghana show



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa the member of Parliament for North Tongu has confirmed the demise of his father.



The death of the lawmaker’s father was first revealed by Randy Abbey, the host of Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana who sent his condolences to Ablakwa and his family.



Randy Abbey further quizzed Okudzeto Ablakwa on why despite the event happening some three days ago, he had not made it public.



“On behalf of the production, we send our commiserations. We found out that you lost your dad. For someone who is very active on social media I don’t know why it appears that the event occurred 48 hours ago and you have not posted it but we have heard it and sent our condolences,” Randy Abbey said on the show.



Okudzeto Ablakwa said that he prefers to keep family issues private and gave further details about his dad’s death.



He revealed that his father had been unwell for some time after he returned to Ghana from the United States of America.



“I like to keep out family matters from social media. He died at age 74 and unfortunately he was sick for a while since he left the United States...,” he said.



