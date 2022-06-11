Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo brags about NDC's achievement under 4th Republic

General News of Saturday, 11 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, the National Chairman of the opposition NDC, has been bragging about the achievements of his party since the inception of the fourth republic in 1992.



He described the opposition party as the most enduring and successful party in the fourth Republic.



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo told party supporters at the ceremony to mark 30 years of the party's existence that, “NDC has contributed to the development of the country more than any political party in the Fourth Republic.”



He added that the NDC is proud of its accomplishments over the past 30 years, citing the numerous infrastructure projects and policies the party introduced while in power.



“All other expansion of the energy mix has been spearheaded by the NDC to the extent that when the NPP came to power, they were complaining that we had more power than is needed..,” he pointed out.



Touching on health facilities, Ofosu-Ampofo noted, “all the Regional Hospitals in the country can be attributed to the handiwork of the NDC.”

“The Regional Hospital in Cape Coast, Ho Regional Hospital, Sunyani, Koforidua, Tamale Regional Hospitals etc.”



On education, he mentioned that the NDC built all of the Polytechnics and ensured that they were converted into universities.



“Talk about the University of Health and Allied Sciences in Ho, talk about the University of Energy and Natural Resources, the University of Environment and Sustainable Development in Somanya, and then every tertiary institution the NDC is credited with it.”



Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo noted that the NDC has survived three decades because of the unflinching dedication of its rank and file, despite attempts by their major opponents to bring them down.