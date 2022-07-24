Samuel Jinapor commends Gbi for peaceful enstoolment of paramount chief

Regional News of Sunday, 24 July 2022

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abdulai Jinapor, has commended the Gbi Traditional Area for the peaceful enstoolment of a new paramount chief.



The traditional authorities in the area, he explained, deserved to be celebrated for their role in the well-structured exercise undertaken in the face of growing chaos and disturbances which have characterised such chieftaincy exercises in the country.



He said the development within the Gbi Traditional Area was an indication that the chieftaincy institution would be rid of disputes if customs and traditions were duly followed to the latter.



The Minister made this known when the newly enstooled Paramount Chief of the Gbi Traditional Area, Togbega Gabusu VII, led a delegation to pay a courtesy call on him.



“You have shown that selection and enstoolment of a new chief can be done without the usual disturbances and chaos.



"You have proven that when customs and traditions are followed, our chieftaincy institution could continue to be vital in our development,” he stated.



As custodians of the country’s natural resources, he indicated that the Ministry was committed to strengthening collaboration with the chiefs for the effective management and exploitation of the country’s lands and natural resources.



“Our mandate as a ministry in charge of the natural resources of our country cannot be realised without the collaboration of chiefs and traditional rulers.



"I want to assure you that we will work hand in hand for effective management and exploitation of the natural resources to ensure prosperity for our people,” Mr Jinapor added.



The Ministry, he stated, was honoured to receive the paramount chief and his delegation, adding that the ministry would ensure that all courtesies would be duly accorded Togbega Gabusu VII.



Togbe Keh XII, the spokesperson of the paramount chief, expressed gratitude to the minister for his support during the funeral rites of the late former paramount chief.



“We are here to thank the minister and ministry for their support during our bereaved times. We went through our tough times with you and for that, we are grateful,” he stated.



He added that the visit was to introduce the newly enstooled chief to the ministry and offer their support in the implementation of policies to improve the sector.