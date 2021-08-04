Samuel Abu Jinapor commiserates with family of late police officer

General News of Wednesday, 4 August 2021

Source: Office of the Member of Parliament for Damango

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Muazu Jibril Saed on behalf of the Member of Parliament for Damango and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor led a delegation to the Savannah Regional Police Command to commiserate with the police fraternity especially the family of the late Constable Sandra Aseidu, who was gruesomely killed on Monday, 2nd August, 2021.



The Member of Parliament, Hon. Samuel A. Jinapor offered a token of support to the family and also advanced a modest financial support to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) to facilitate their investigation.



He further made a pledged on behalf of the Police Service, to donate an amount of Ten Thousand Ghana Cedis (GHC 10,000.00) as a reward for anyone who volunteers material information which will lead to the arrest of the perpetrators of this heinous and barbaric crime.



The Minister described the events leading to the death of this diligent and hardworking Police Woman in Damongo as heartbreaking and most unfortunate. "May her soul rest and abide in the bosom of the lord until the last day of the resurrection when we shall all meet again", he concluded.



The late Constable Sandra Asiedu is believed to be in her early 20's and hails from Obuasi in the Ashanti Region.



