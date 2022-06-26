Samson Ayenini, Randy Abbey endorse Arise Ghana demo

General News of Sunday, 26 June 2022

Source: myxyzonline.com

Two top broadcasters: Samson Lardy Ayenini And Randy Abbey have pledged to join a pending demonstration to decry thee hardship in Ghana.



The street protest organised by some civil society organisations (CSOs) will come off on Tuesday, June 28.



Samson, host of News File on Joy News and Randy who hosts Good Morning Ghana on Metro TV have admitted the reasons for the demonstration resonate with them and other Ghanaians who speak to them.



Like Randy, Samson Lardy backed the demo on his programme, signifying that journalists –like any other taxpayer – have a say on critical issues that affect the citizens.



Declaring his support for the demonstration, Samson indicated that ” things were not this bad when I joined the Occupy Ghana” during the Mahama administration when he and some Ghanaians protested thee hardship under the Mahama administration in 2016.



Economic Crisis



Ghana’s economy keeps crumbling as the West African country depends heavily on imports amidst a currency depreciation.



Food inflation, fuelled by rise in prices of petroleum products, has jumped to more than 25%.



Producer price inflation, the average price of goods and services received by domestic producers for their production activities, for the month of May, also rose to 33.5 percent recently.



This rate represents a 2.1 percentage point increase in producer inflation relative to the 31.4 percent recorded in April 2022, and a 21.7 percentage point increase relative to the rate recorded in May last year, which was 11.8 percent.



This increment was mainly influenced by the manufacturing sub-sector, which has seen a consistent rise for years now.



Arise Ghana is a group comprising political party leaders, media practitioners, civil society players, creative arts, trades union among others believe the Akufo-Addo government can do more to salvage thee situation.



Thee group argues that fuel prices, that keep jumping, could be controlled if the government means well to the people.



Determined to relentlessly champion the common cause of the Ghanaian people, provide a voice for the voiceless and vigorously seek reforms that will bring about the needed change in the socio-economic, politico-social and general wellbeing of the Ghanaian citizenry, thee group has rallied Ghanaians to join its demonstration.



Among some of the numerous reasons for the street protest in Accra are the persistent and astronomical hikes in fuel prices by the Akufo-Addo government.



The protest, according to the group, is against the imposition of “the obnoxious E-Levy on the already-burdened Ghanaian people by the insensitive Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”



The group also demand a full scale and bi-partisan parliamentary probe into COVID-19 expenditures as well as the grabbing of State lands by officials of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.