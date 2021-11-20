Samsney features Black Sherif on maiden single 'Goldigga'

Music of Saturday, 20 November 2021

Source: Savage Studios, Contributor

Accra-based young sensational music producer, Samsney also known as Savage Mix, breaks the mould with the announcement of his maiden sizzling new single.



The Ghanaian creative featured the pioneer of Highlife drill, Black Sherif on what he calls “Goldigga”.



This comes after the pseudo duo successfully worked on some power hits like “First Sermon”, “Second Sermon”, and very recently “Abotr3”, just to mention a few.



“Goldigga”, tells the story of a mother who encourages her daughter to choose money over real love and affection.



This work of art is a typical highlife drill with subtle kicks and well-defined hi-hats positioning, mixed with sad melodic vocals for your listening and reminiscing pleasure.



The song was released on Friday, 19th November 2021 on all digital streaming platforms and airwaves.