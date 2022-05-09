Sampa residents call for efficient use of CTS to monitor criminal activities at border communities

Regional News of Monday, 9 May 2022

Source: K Peprah

Residents of Sampa, a border town along the Ghana-Cote D’Ivoire frontier in the Jaman North District of the Bono Region has lauded the Case Tracking System (CTS) and called for its efficient implementation to monitor suspected criminals hiding in border communities.



Launched in 2018, CTS is integrated software that tracks criminal cases in the nation’s justice delivery system from inception until their disposition.



Being supported by the United States Agency for Development (USAID), the implementation of the pilot project, among other objectives, sought to provide a common platform for easy tracking of cases and communication between the justice institutions.



The residents gave the commendation at a public sensitization meeting on the CTS, Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR), and the justice delivery system, held at Sampa, the district capital.



With support from the USAID, the Commonwealth Rights Initiative (CHRI), an NGO in collaboration with MIHOSO International Foundation, its local partner organized the meeting, attended by traditional authorities, teachers, artisanal workers, market women and assembly members.



Many of the residents who spoke during an open forum noted efficient use of the CTS would go a long way to empower them with relevant information about suspected criminals and that would empower them to support the police to track the criminals.



According to them Sampa was experiencing rapid population growth and becoming cosmopolitan in nature due to its closeness to neighboring Ivory Coast, consequently turning into a hideout for suspected criminals.



“There are unapproved routes to enter Ivory Coast, so Sampa and its environs are becoming a hideout for suspected criminals because they can easily flee to and hide in the neighboring country”, John Aseidu, a resident stated.



In his view, the CTS ought to provide another common platform to enable interested residents to access information on suspects, including their picture so that they could identify and notify the police on suspected criminals who arrived in the area.



“We meet all sorts of people with strange characters but who are you to question them because we share a common border, and trade with our Ivory Coast neighbors”, Mr. Mensah Gyan, a staff of the Jaman North District Assembly stated.



Mr. Albert Agyei Oppong, a Clerk at the Sampa District Court expressed concern about the rising cases of motor traffic offences in the area, thereby over-stretching the workload of the District Court.



He said the court building was always overcrowded because of limited space and appealed to the District Assembly to facilitate the process of relocating the court to its new building.



Touching on the use of ADR, Mr. Oppong reminded the residents that court processes were always costly, and asked them to opt for ADR mechanisms in settling minor offences.



Earlier, Mr. Thomas Benarkuu, the Programmes Director of the MIHOSO explained the CHRI through his NGO was implemented CTS project in Jaman South, Sunyani West and Berekum Municipalities as well as Jaman North in the Bono Region.



He called on everybody to develop interest and support the implementation of the project which would also promote transparency and accountability and also generate instant reports on crime to guide and inform decision making.