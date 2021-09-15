Sammy Gyamfi ropes Bawumia, Alan battle into Owusu Bempah saga

General News of Wednesday, 15 September 2021

Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communication Officer of the National Democratic Congress, has alleged that Rev. Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries is being victimized by the government due to his preference of Alan Kyerematen as flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party for the 2024 elections.



Sammy Gyamfi is convinced that the arrest and prosecution of Reverend Owusu Bempah is a punishment for his decision to depart from the government’s position of having Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party in 2024.



Speaking on Okay FM, monitored by GhanaWeb, Sammy Gyamfi quizzed the police on why self-acclaimed evangelist, Patricia Oduro Koranteng (Nana Agradaa) was not arrested.



Sammy Gyamfi argued that it takes two to tango, hence it is wrong for the police to apprehend just one party and leave the other.



He stated that the arrest has got nothing to do with the enforcement of the law but rather a caution to Reverend Owusu Bempah to withdraw his support for Alan Kyerematen.



“One prophet is leading Bawumia agenda. Owusu Bempah and his cohorts are also on Alan’s side. It’s all about the power struggle in the NPP. They were looking for a way to deal with him and he brought himself.



“Have you seen one person fighting? He has been charged with disturbing public peace, why did they not arrest the person he was fighting with. Their stories are inaccurate.



“If the IGP says he is a no-nonsense man, he should arrest the persons who assaulted Nanka Bruce. Crime has no expiry date. He should go and arrest those who attacked a court of competent jurisdiction. If (Owusu Bempah) had not joined them and attacked Mahama, he would not have done this to him so if he’ll come back from cells and attack Mahama, it’s on him”.



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



Fresh reports however today, September 15, 2021, suggest that his bail request has finally been granted by the Accra Circuit Court.



