Sammy Gyamfi is a boy after my heart – Fiifi Kwetey

General News of Thursday, 24 March 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Former Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Fiifi Fiavi Kwetey has eulogized the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Lawyer Sammy Gyamfi.
Speaking in a recent interview with Citi TV, the MP praised Sammy Gyamfi for his work for the party.
“Sammy Gyamfi is absolutely doing a good job. He is a boy after my own heart,” he stated.
Speaking on his relationship with Sammy Gyamfi, Mr Kwetey disclosed that he has a close relationship with the national communications officer, having worked around the same portfolio in the past.
“In fact, people do not know; even though I have been very quiet, I am one of the people who worked extremely closely with the current National Communications Officer, Sammy Gyamfi just in the background.
“So far as a good job is being done, it is the joy of some of us to support,” he said.