Sammy Gyamfi hints of bombshell exposé against Attorney-General

General News of Thursday, 6 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Communications Officer for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has hinted at a forthcoming bombshell exposé against the Attorney-General (A-G) and Minister of Justice, Godfred Yeboah Dame.



According to him, the exposé would shed light on the A-G’s conduct specifically in relation to his advice and recommendations on certain judgment debts.



“In fact, that day will not come after the 2024 election. That day will come soon because very soon we will be holding his speech to the fire of accountability.



“His conduct as an Attorney-General particularly in relation to his advice and recommendations on some matters of judgment debts has come to our attention and in the coming days, we will be addressing you in the media and by extension to the good people of this country on these issues,” he said.



Sammy Gyamfi who spoke after some of the party's top officials accompanied Assin North MP, James Gyakye Qyuason, to court to face his ongoing criminal trial disclosed that these concerns had come to the NDC's attention, and in the coming days, they would address the media and the nation, sharing incontrovertible facts about the AG's actions.



The NDC’s communications officer stressed that the revelations would expose conducts of the AG that are detrimental to the interests of the state.



“We will be putting before your incontrovertible facts about the conduct of this Attorney-General and the Minister of Justice which are anaemic to the interest state and let’s see what he will have to say about that,” he added.



