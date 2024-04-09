Sammy Gyamfi 'exposes' Koku Anyidoho's mischief about Mahama’s tablets for votes comment

General News of Tuesday, 9 April 2024

The National Communications Officer of the Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has tackled Koku Anyidoho over his remarks regarding the distribution of tablets under the Mahama administration.



Sammy Gyamfi's response sheds light on what he perceives as a misrepresentation of facts and a skewed narrative by Koku, aimed at tarnishing the legacy of the NDC's governance.



This rebuttal comes in the wake of comments made by Koku Anyidoho, a former member of the NDC, regarding the distribution of tablets to students during the John Dramani Mahama era.



Koku Anyidoho's assertion seemingly implied that the tablets were handed out with the intention of garnering votes, rather than serving a genuine educational purpose.



Responding to Anyidoho's remarks, Sammy Gyamfi set the records straight by highlighting the accomplishments of the NDC/Mahama government during its tenure.



In an X post, he emphasized that at the time of providing laptops to students, the government was not only fulfilling its educational commitments, but also addressing key infrastructure and resource deficiencies in the education sector.



"Somebody should tell @KokuAnyidoho that, at the time, the NDC/Mahama government was providing laptops for students, we were not owing six(6) terms of capitation grant; we had provided basic education students all their core textbooks and we had eliminated more than 2000 schools under trees. We had provided basic school children with free uniforms and sandals. Also, we did not have more than two (2) million children in school without chairs and desks," he shared.



