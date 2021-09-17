Sammy Gyamfi 'clashes' with Bawumia’s aide over Owusu Bempah arrest

General News of Friday, 17 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Gideon Boako’s claim that Dr. Bawumia has no hand in Owusu Bempah’s arrest has been challenged by Sammy Gyamfi



• Sammy Gyamfi alleges that Reverend Owusu Bempah was being handed a harsh treatment because of his choice of candidate for the NPP in 2024



• Reverend Owusu Bempah was arrested on September 12 and released on bail on September 15, 2021



Despite efforts by Dr. Gideon Boako, the aide to Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to dispel assertions that the vice president had a hand in the arrest of Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic insists that the man of God is being victimized by the government for picking Trade Minister Alan Kyerematen over Bawumia.



Gideon Boako intimates that Dr. Bawumia cannot be mentioned in the case as he shares a great relationship with Reverend Owusu Bempah.



He argues that the vice president is too ‘humble and gentle’ to treat his rivals badly talk less of someone he has a good relationship with.



“What I want people to understand is that even if Dr Bawumia had no relationship or whatever with Reverend Owusu Bempah what would have been the cause for him to influence the police to arrest Reverend Owusu Bempah? We all know Dr. Bawumia is a humble man who wouldn’t do such a thing.



“Even when his mother died, he still showed kindness to the actor TT. That is the vice president for you. We shouldn’t use politics to denigrate such a humble man. We have a very good relationship with him. What the NDC and Sammy Gyamfi are doing is not helping Reverend Owusu Bempah,”, he said.



But Sammy Gyamfi maintains that Reverend Owusu Bempah’s recent troubles are due to his decision to pitch camp with the Alan Kyerematen faction of the New Patriotic Party.



“Does he Gideon Boako believe in what he is saying? In this country, the police isn’t independent of the government. Is it not the President who appoints the IGP? Is the Interior Minister under whom the police serves not under the President? Does he think we are kids? It cannot be true that the police is not influenced by the government.



“He also said that it’s the police is enforcing the law so we should leave them, when Owusu Bempah made those allegations against John Mahama and attacked Mugabe, were there not police officers in the country. He is being persecuted because he prophesied against Bawumia,” he said on Okay FM.



Background



The Founder and Leader of Glorious Word and Power Ministry International, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah was arrested together with three of his junior pastors on Sunday, September 12, 2021.



The arrest of Owusu Bempah came after a series of confrontations between him and repented fetish priestess, Nana Agradaa now known as Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng.



A day after some junior pastors of Reverend Owusu Bempah were seen in a viral video brandishing guns and threatening to deal with Agradaa, the pastor and a group of men trooped to her residence to confront her.



Agradaa however failed to face up to Owusu Bempah but chose to stand on the balcony of her building leaving the pastor and his troop stranded at her gate.



Following the incident and the brandishing of weapons that characterized the storming of Agradaa’s residence, the Ghana Police Service picked up the Reverend Owusu Bempah and his junior pastors and put them before a court on Monday.



His plea for bail was rejected by the court which handed him a one-week remand.



He was however granted bail on Wednesday, September 15, 2021







