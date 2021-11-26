Sammy Gyamfi alleges Akufo-Addo's delegation to US to blow US$73,395 on hotels

General News of Friday, 26 November 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

National Communication Officer for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), lawyer Sammy Gyamfi has accused President Akuf-Addo of opulence spending.



He alleges that the President is on extravagant spending despite the hardship, Ghanaians were going through. He provided some documents to support his claims.



According to him, they have discovered that the government intends to spend US$73,395 (GHS470,000) on hotel Accommodation alone for the Presidential Delegation to Atlanta, Georgia from 29th November to 2nd December 2021.



”The Accommodation cost for our President alone (Presidential Suit) cost the poor tax-payer a colossal US$8,000 (GHS51,200) per night, evidence of which is attached herewith,” he alleged.



Read his claims below



Folks, it is infuriating to note, that the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia/NPP government continues to waste the Public purse on opulence and extravagance, at a time Ghanaians are experiencing excruciating hardships and are being slapped with a raft of draconian taxes in the 2022 budget statement.



We are just learning, that government plans to blow a whopping US$73,395 (GHS470,000) on hotel Accommodation alone for the Presidential Delegation to Atlanta, Georgia from 29th November to 2nd December 2021.



The Accommodation cost for our President alone (Presidential Suit) cost the poor tax-payer a colossal US$8,000 (GHS51,200) per night, evidence of which is attached herewith.



How can government expect the Ghanaians, including the poorest of the poor, to pay a Bawumia tax (E-Levy) of 1.75% on momo transfers, bank transfers, inward remittances (“Borga” tax), merchant payments among others, just to finance our President’s insatiable taste for luxury and ostentation.



This is an insult to the sensibilities of suffering Ghanaians. I weep for Ghana.